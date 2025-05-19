NBA Youngboy tickets on sale for Philadelphia show at Wells Fargo Center

NBA Youngboy (Graphic via Live Nation)

NBA Youngboy touches down in Philadelphia on Oct. 3, 2025, commanding Wells Fargo Center at 7:30 p.m. The MASA Tour’s Philly stop brings the YouTube titan back to the City of Brotherly Love for the first time since 2019.

DeeBaby, EBK Jaaybo and K3 warm the stage before Youngboy unleashes platinum anthems “Outside Today,” “Self Control” and new MASA Tour standouts. The 21,000-seat arena’s cutting-edge scoreboard and sub-bass system will accentuate every gritty lyric.

Home to the 76ers and Flyers, Wells Fargo Center has hosted hip-hop heavyweights Drake, Travis Scott and Nicki Minaj. Philly’s die-hard rap audience ensures a raucous Friday-night crowd.

