NBA Youngboy tickets on sale for Phoenix show at PHX Arena

NBA Youngboy brings the MASA Tour to downtown Phoenix on Sept. 15, 2025, lighting up PHX Arena at 7:30 p.m. The Monday night concert marks the rapper’s first Arizona appearance since 2018.

Tickets are available at the PHX Arena box office

The 27-date trek features openers DeeBaby, EBK Jaaybo and K3, paving the way for Youngboy’s explosive mix of chart-toppers and deep-cut fan favorites. Expect a setlist covering “Solar Eclipse” to 2025 material teased exclusively for MASA Tour crowds.

PHX Arena, formerly Talking Stick Resort Arena, boasts intimate sightlines that amplify Youngboy’s unfiltered delivery. With only one Arizona stop, tickets are expected to move quickly among the state’s thriving hip-hop community.

