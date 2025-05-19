NBA Youngboy tickets on sale for Sacramento show at Golden 1 Center

NBA Youngboy (Graphic via Live Nation)

NBA Youngboy storms Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center on Sept. 13, 2025, at 7:30 p.m., continuing the MASA Tour’s California swing one night after its Oakland eruption.

Tickets are on sale through the arena box office

With special guests DeeBaby, EBK Jaaybo and K3 on deck, the show delivers hours of unfiltered hip-hop. Youngboy’s set will span new MASA Tour tracks and viral megahits like “38 Baby,” underscoring why he regularly tops the Billboard Artist 100 despite limited radio play.

Golden 1 Center’s eco-friendly design and crisp acoustics create an immersive concert atmosphere, while Sacramento’s loyal rap audience is primed for the Louisiana phenom’s long-awaited return. Positioned between two Bay Area dates, the Saturday performance offers Northern California fans an extra chance to see the tour.

Lock in your seats today and be part of NBA Youngboy’s triumphant comeback.

