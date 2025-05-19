NBA Youngboy tickets on sale for St. Louis show at Enterprise Center

NBA Youngboy (Graphic via Live Nation)

NBA Youngboy brings the MASA Tour to St. Louis on Sept. 20, 2025, taking over Enterprise Center at 7:30 p.m. The Saturday appearance rounds out the tour’s central-U.S. leg and marks Youngboy’s first Gateway City gig in nearly six years.

Tickets are on sale through the Enterprise Center box office and ScoreBig, the low-fee marketplace offering TicketNews readers 10% off with code TICKETNEWS10.

With DeeBaby, EBK Jaaybo and K3 in tow, the lineup guarantees nonstop energy before Youngboy’s headline set. Fans can anticipate multiplatinum bangers “Outside Today” and “Self Control” alongside fresh cuts created for the MASA Tour.

Enterprise Center—home to the NHL’s Blues—has hosted icons from Beyoncé to Post Malone, boasting upgraded sound and lighting to amplify Youngboy’s stage design. St. Louis has deep rap roots, making this Midwest stop a must-see for regional hip-hop devotees.

Act fast to catch NBA Youngboy’s exclusive St. Louis date.

