Northwestern University Dillo Day Festival: Natasha Bedingfield, BigXthaPlug, Ravyn Lenae

Natasha Bedingfield | Photo by Sven Mandel, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

The 53rd edition of the annual, fully student-run Dillo Day festival is returning to Northwestern University with a headlining performance from popstar Natasha Bedingfield.

The festival will take place on May 17 at the university’s lakefront campus in Evanston, Illinois. It marks a return to Dillo Day’s origins, Armadillo World Headquarters — which has transformed from a venue to a cultural brand — and will serve as the official partner of Dillo Day 2025. Through the partnership, festivalgoers can look forward to a classic Armadillo photobooth and merch giveaways.

Alongside the “Unwritten” and “Pocket Full of Sunshine” singer Bedingfield, other acts are set to take the stage, including the indie-rockers of Slow Pulp, rapper BigXthaPlug, R&B singer Ravyn Lenae, and the UK electronic artist nimino. Inertia and Perl are among the acts rounding-out the bill.

Mayfest Productions co-chair Alex Kahn noted in a press release that “Dillo Day is truly unlike any other college concert or festival in the world.”

“We bring two stages of world-class talent to our students for free, as well as an entire festival ground outfitted with brand activations, food trucks, and activities,” Kahn said. “The Mayfest Productions team works tirelessly all year to bring Dillo Day to life.”

Dillo Day is entirely student-run, organized by undergraduate students through Mayfest Productions. Students handle artist bookings, corporate sponsorships, marketing, operations, and production of the festival. Typically, the event brings-in over 12,000 attendees — mainly Northwestern students.

Tickets are currently available for guests of undergraduate students for $30 and $35 for graduate students, as well as alumni and Evanston residents. Grab tickets here.