Ohana Music Festival in Dana Point: Tickets on sale

The Ohana Music Festival returns to Dana Point, California, offering three days of music by the sea at Doheny State Beach from September 26 to September 28, 2025. Curated for fans of diverse music genres, this annual festival has become a staple of Southern California’s live entertainment calendar. Ohana Music Festival showcases major headliners, up-and-coming artists, and an unforgettable oceanfront setting that keeps festivalgoers coming back year after year. Tickets for this weekend extravaganza are on sale now. You can grab yours directly at the Doheny State Beach box office if you’re local, or check out ScoreBig for potential savings with no hidden fees—ideal for those looking to secure single-day or weekend passes. The lineup offers something for everyone: On Friday, expect a thrilling mix with Eddie Vedder, Kings of Leon, and more. Saturday welcomes powerhouse performances featuring Hozier and Leon Bridges, along with a variety of supporting acts. Sunday caps off the weekend with Green Day, Cage the Elephant, and a finale of high-energy rock to close out the festival in style. Doheny State Beach provides more than just a scenic backdrop; the festival’s unique beach setting creates a laid-back vibe perfect for soaking up sun, sand, and tunes. Between sets, festivalgoers can explore local food vendors, artisan stalls, and environmental programs that highlight Ohana’s commitment to coastal conservation. With each day bringing a different flavor of music, the Ohana Music Festival appeals to fans across the spectrum. Whether you come for the entire weekend or pick a single day, you’ll leave with lasting memories of beachside performances and warm SoCal vibes. Get Tickets:

