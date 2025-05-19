Old Dominion tickets on sale for Allentown show at PPL Center

Old Dominion will kick off an early-September run with a stop at PPL Center in Allentown, Pa., on Sept. 4, 2025. Joined by country hit-maker Ernest and rising artist Redferrin, the reigning CMA Vocal Group of the Year promises a Thursday night stacked with chart-toppers such as “Memory Lane,” “One Man Band” and “Hotel Key.”

Tickets for the Sept. 4 concert are on sale now. Fans can buy at the PPL Center box office, but those looking to avoid service charges can secure seats through ScoreBig, which lists tickets to major events with no hidden fees.

Old Dominion’s energetic live set has packed venues across the country, earning acclaim for pitch-perfect harmonies and playful banter. Ernest (best known for “Flower Shops”) and genre-bending newcomer Redferrin add even more firepower to the evening, giving Lehigh Valley concertgoers a full slate of Nashville talent.

The group last played the region in 2019; this return comes amid their 2025 trek and offers local fans a long-awaited night of arena-ready country hits. With summer winding down, the Allentown date is a perfect late-season outing for families and country-music die-hards alike.

Shop for Old Dominion tickets at PPL Center on September 4, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Old Dominion tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.