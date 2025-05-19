Ticketnews Ads
Old Dominion tickets on sale for Atlantic City show at Hard Rock Live

Old Dominion heads to the Jersey Shore for a Sept. 6, 2025, appearance at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in Atlantic City. Ernest and Redferrin join the bill, making the Saturday night outing a triple-threat of country talent.

Tickets are available now from the Hard Rock box office or ScoreBig, where buyers can score seats without hidden service charges.

Fans can expect radio staples like “No Such Thing as a Broken Heart” alongside newer tracks that have kept the quintet at the top of streaming charts. The casino-resort setting means concertgoers can pair the show with a weekend of boardwalk fun and gaming.

Old Dominion’s last Atlantic City appearance drew rave reviews for its sing-along energy and crisp production. With Etess Arena’s intimate feel and beach-town vibe, this date is sure to sell quickly.

