Old Dominion tickets on sale for Everett show at Angel of the Winds Arena

Old Dominion wraps its Pacific Northwest swing with a Sept. 26, 2025, appearance at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Wash. Ernest and Redferrin round out the Friday-night bill, providing Western Washington with a triple dose of country flair.

Seats are available now via the arena box office and ScoreBig, the only marketplace that shows the full ticket price up front—no hidden fees.

From chart-toppers “Make It Sweet” and “Snapback” to fresh cuts off their latest project, Old Dominion’s set delivers sing-along moments from start to finish. Ernest’s breakout hits and Redferrin’s boundary-blurring tracks ensure a lively lead-in to the headliners.

Angel of the Winds Arena’s intimate bowl design puts every fan close to the action. With Seattle just 30 miles south, the Everett date is poised to draw a regional crowd eager for one last taste of summer-season country shows.

Shop for Old Dominion tickets at Angel of the Winds Arena on September 26, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Old Dominion tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.