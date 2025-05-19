Old Dominion tickets on sale for Fresno show at Save Mart Center

Old Dominion will roll into California’s Central Valley on Sept. 20, 2025, for a Saturday night at Save Mart Center in Fresno. Ernest and Redferrin share the bill, serving up a full evening of Nashville flavor.

With eight straight No. 1 singles and a reputation for feel-good live shows, Old Dominion packs set lists with sing-along hits and heartfelt ballads. Ernest’s breakout success “Flower Shops” and Redferrin’s cutting-edge country-trap stylings turn the undercard into must-see sets.

The Fresno stop is the group’s only Central Valley appearance this year, making it a prime draw for fans from Bakersfield to Modesto. Expect high-energy production and plenty of crowd interaction as the band returns to the region for the first time since 2022.

