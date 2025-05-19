Old Dominion tickets on sale in Kennewick at Toyota Center

Old Dominion makes its way to Washington’s Tri-Cities with a Sept. 25, 2025, show at Toyota Center in Kennewick. Ernest and Redferrin join the bill, giving Pacific Northwest fans a powerhouse country lineup on a Thursday night.

Tickets are on sale now at the venue and through ScoreBig, which lists seats with no hidden service charges.

Old Dominion’s polished harmonies and relaxed stage presence have earned the quintet a devoted following, while Ernest’s clever songwriting and Redferrin’s boundary-pushing sound guarantee non-stop entertainment from the opening chord.

The Kennewick date is the group’s only eastern Washington stop of 2025, so expect fans from Spokane and Walla Walla to fill the arena. Arrive early to catch Ernest’s witty storytelling and Redferrin’s genre-mixing set.

Shop for Old Dominion tickets at Toyota Center on September 25, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Old Dominion tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.