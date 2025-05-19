Old Dominion tickets on sale in Ontario, Calif., at Toyota Arena

Old Dominion will bring its west-coast swing to Toyota Arena in Ontario, Calif., on Sept. 18, 2025. Ernest and Redferrin set the stage for a Thursday full of country storytelling and upbeat sing-alongs in the heart of the Inland Empire.

Seats are on sale now at the venue box office and through ScoreBig, the marketplace that eliminates surprise fees so you know what you’re paying from the start.

The band’s smooth blend of country and pop has earned multiple ACM and CMA awards, while their “Memory Lane” collection continues to dominate playlists. Ernest’s witty lyricism and Redferrin’s genre-mixing sound round out a bill tailor-made for SoCal country fans.

Toyota Arena’s state-of-the-art tech will showcase the group’s tight harmonies and playful crowd work. Expect a packed house as the Inland Empire gets its lone Old Dominion date of 2025.

