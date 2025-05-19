Old Dominion tickets on sale in Uncasville at Mohegan Sun Arena

Old Dominion brings its award-winning mix of country hooks and pop polish to Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., on Sept. 5, 2025. Ernest and Redferrin round out the Friday-night lineup, delivering a full slate of Nashville favorites to southeastern Connecticut.

Seats for the Sept. 5 show are on sale now through the arena box office or ScoreBig, the ticket marketplace that shows you the final price up front—no surprise fees at checkout.

Expect a set heavy on No. 1 hits like “Written in the Sand” and “Break Up with Him,” plus new cuts that showcase the group’s trademark storytelling. Ernest’s laid-back swagger and Redferrin’s genre-bending flair guarantee the party starts early and ends on a high note.

The Mohegan Sun stop gives New England fans an indoor arena escape as summer fades. With the venue’s famed acoustics and casino amenities just steps away, the evening shapes up as the ultimate country-music getaway.

Shop for Old Dominion tickets at Mohegan Sun Arena on September 5, 2025

