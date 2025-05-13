Olivia Rodrigo Confirms Full Lineup for BST Hyde Park Concert

Olivia Rodrigo has unveiled the complete lineup for her headline show at London’s BST Hyde Park this summer.

The singer-songwriter is set to take the stage in the British capital on June 27, two days before her Glastonbury Festival debut. Previously announced special guests Girl In Red and The Last Dinner Party were confirmed to be joining Rodrigo at the outdoor concert last November. Now, eight more acts have been added to the lineup.

Among the new additions is Flowerovlove, an emerging voice in London’s indie-pop scene, along with Southampton-born pop artist Caity Baser. Also joining the Hyde Park lineup are Between Friends, Florence Road, Katie Gregson-Macleod, Ruti, Aziya, and Déyyess.

Additionally, country star Zach Bryan will take the Hyde Park stage on June 28, followed by Noah Kahan on July 4. Pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter is set for back-to-back performances on July 5 and 6, while rock legend Neil Young will take the stage alongside The Chrome Hearts on July 11. Stevie Wonder will headline on July 12, with Jeff Lynne’s ELO closing the run on July 13.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit BST Hyde Park website.