One Fine Day Festival tickets on sale in Philadelphia

Philadelphia’s TD Pavilion at the Mann Center turns into an indie-rock playground when the One Fine Day Festival hits Fairmount Park on Sept. 6, 2025. Music begins at 4 p.m., with a full day of sets from headliners and emerging acts that span folk, alt-rock and Americana genres.

Passes for One Fine Day are on sale now through the Mann Center box office and via ScoreBig, where buyers dodge hidden fees and can filter by lawn or covered-seating sections.

The open-air TD Pavilion offers skyline views and natural acoustics that make it a bucket-list stop for touring artists each summer. Past festivals have featured Wilco, Brandi Carlile and more, and this year’s roster promises an equally stacked lineup to be announced in the coming weeks.

From craft-beer gardens to local-food trucks, One Fine Day pairs music discovery with quintessential Philly flavor. Families can explore the adjacent Centennial District before settling in for sunset headliners under the pavilion’s canopy.

Shop for One Fine Day Festival tickets at TD Pavilion on Sept. 6, 2025

