Parabolus – Tool Tribute tickets on sale in London at London Music Hall

Image taken from Parabolus'official website

Parabolus – Tool Tribute channels the prog-metal mystique of Maynard James Keenan for one night only at London Music Hall in Ontario on Oct. 11, 2025, at 8 p.m. The Canadian quintet meticulously re-creates Tool’s complex polyrhythms, hypnotic visuals and laser-lit atmosphere, delivering faithful renditions of epics like “Schism,” “Lateralus” and “Fear Inoculum.”

Tickets are on sale now through the London Music Hall box office and online at ScoreBig, where fans won’t be blindsided by surprise fees at checkout.

Parabolus has earned a nationwide following for note-perfect performances that include custom video projections and stage configurations modeled after Tool’s arena production—scaled to fit intimate clubs. For local devotees who missed Tool’s last Canadian tour, this two-hour set offers a rare chance to experience the band’s labyrinthine soundscapes live.

London Music Hall’s 2,100-capacity main room brings audiences eye-level with the musicians, letting drummer Rob Hunter’s Danny Carey-style tom work and guitarist Mark Steele’s swirling Chapman-stick harmonics ring in immersive detail. Earplugs optional but recommended.

