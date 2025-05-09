Quinn XCII tickets on sale in Austin at Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Quinn XCII (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Quinn XCII is set to light up Germania Insurance Amphitheater in Austin, Texas, on Sept. 26, 2025. The open‑air venue at Circuit of the Americas will host the multi‑platinum artist as he continues his 2025 North American tour.

Seats for the Sept. 26 concert are available now through the amphitheater box office, but savvy fans can secure them at ScoreBig, where every listing comes with transparent, fee‑free pricing.

Quinn XCII’s laid‑back charisma pairs perfectly with Austin’s live‑music vibe. Expect a genre‑hopping set that blends pop hooks, rap cadences and reggae‑tinted grooves, featuring hits like “Stacy” and “Too Late.” Special visual production elements will capitalize on the venue’s expansive stage and cutting‑edge screens.

The stop marks Quinn’s first solo appearance in Austin since 2023, and local fans have been eager for a full headline set. With festival appearances and collaborations with Chelsea Cutler and AJR boosting his profile, demand is high—so early purchase is recommended.

