Quinn XCII tickets on sale in Boston at MGM Music Hall

Quinn XCII (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Quinn XCII brings his feel‑good blend of pop, hip‑hop and soulful storytelling to Boston’s MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park on Sept. 5, 2025, at 8 p.m. Nestled beside America’s most historic ballpark, the 5,000‑cap hall boasts superior acoustics and balcony sightlines tailor‑made for a late‑summer sing‑along.

Riding the continued success of “Stay Next to Me” and his 2023 LP The People’s Champ, Quinn XCII has grown from sold‑out clubs to amphitheaters without sacrificing the personal connection that fuels his shows. Expect Boston‑only surprises—past Fenway‑area sets have included a drop‑in from frequent collaborator Chelsea Cutler.

The MGM Music Hall’s location means fans can grab a pre‑show bite on Lansdowne Street, then step inside for a fully climate‑controlled concert experience. With September’s playoff‑race buzz swirling around Fenway, the night promises an electric backdrop for Quinn’s chart‑toppers.

