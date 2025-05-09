Quinn XCII tickets on sale in Charlotte at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

Quinn XCII (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Quinn XCII wraps the Southeast swing of his tour at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre in Charlotte on Sept. 23, 2025, at 8 p.m. The uptown outdoor theater, tucked inside the AvidXchange Music Factory complex, offers a tiered lawn and city skyline backdrop for a Tuesday‑night dance party.

Tickets have just gone on sale. Charlotte concertgoers can use the venue kiosk—or skip the lines and buy through ScoreBig for transparent pricing and zero added fees.

Quinn’s last Charlotte gig sold out Neighborhood Theatre in hours; the move to the 5,000‑capacity Skyla Amphitheatre guarantees more fans a chance to shout every lyric. Expect tour‑closing energy, fresh visuals and perhaps one final new‑song tease before the bus rolls north.

The Music Factory’s restaurants and bars make pre‑gaming simple, and the LYNX Blue Line light‑rail station sits a short walk away, easing post‑show traffic.

Shop for Quinn XCII tickets at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre on September 23, 2025

