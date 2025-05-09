Ticketnews Ads
Quinn XCII tickets on sale in Charlotte at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

Quinn XCII (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Quinn XCII tickets on sale in Charlotte at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

Tickets On SaleMadeline Page1 hour ago

Quinn XCII wraps the Southeast swing of his tour at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre in Charlotte on Sept. 23, 2025, at 8 p.m. The uptown outdoor theater, tucked inside the AvidXchange Music Factory complex, offers a tiered lawn and city skyline backdrop for a Tuesday‑night dance party.

Tickets have just gone on sale. Charlotte concertgoers can use the venue kiosk—or skip the lines and buy through ScoreBig for transparent pricing and zero added fees.

Quinn’s last Charlotte gig sold out Neighborhood Theatre in hours; the move to the 5,000‑capacity Skyla Amphitheatre guarantees more fans a chance to shout every lyric. Expect tour‑closing energy, fresh visuals and perhaps one final new‑song tease before the bus rolls north.

ScoreBig 10% off for TicketNews readers

The Music Factory’s restaurants and bars make pre‑gaming simple, and the LYNX Blue Line light‑rail station sits a short walk away, easing post‑show traffic.

Shop for Quinn XCII tickets at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre on September 23, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Quinn XCII tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.

Tickets On Sale

Other Tickets On Sale News from Ticketnews.com

Earth, Wind and Fire tickets on sale in Providence at PPAC

Earth, Wind and Fire tickets on sale in Providence at PPAC

Madeline Page 1 hour ago
Read More
Benson Boone tickets on sale for Salt Lake City’s Delta Center

Benson Boone tickets on sale for Salt Lake City’s Delta Center

Madeline Page 1 hour ago
Read More
Backstreet Boys tickets on sale for Las Vegas Sphere shows

Backstreet Boys tickets on sale for Las Vegas Sphere shows

Madeline Page 1 hour ago
Read More