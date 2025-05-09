Quinn XCII tickets on sale in Cincinnati at ICON Music Center

Quinn XCII (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Quinn XCII will launch the fall leg of his 2025 tour along the Ohio River when he headlines The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center in Cincinnati on Sept. 3, 2025, at 8 p.m. The state‑of‑the‑art indoor/outdoor venue, opened in 2021, offers unobstructed sightlines and an intimate 4,500‑seat capacity that perfectly matches the Detroit singer‑songwriter’s engaging live show.

Tickets for the Sept. 3 concert are on sale now. Fans can purchase through the ICON box office, but the easiest way to lock in seats is via ScoreBig, where every ticket is listed with no hidden service fees and an upfront total price.

Quinn XCII—born Mikael Temrowski—has amassed more than three billion streams by blending pop hooks with hip‑hop cadence and honest storytelling on hits such as “Straightjacket,” “Kings of Summer,” and “Stay Next to Me.” His 2023 album The People’s Champ vaulted to the top of Billboard’s alternative chart, and he has hinted at new music arriving before the tour kicks off.

Cincinnati audiences can expect a career‑spanning set that showcases Quinn’s feel‑good energy alongside the ICON Center’s cutting‑edge light and sound rig. Situated in the city’s burgeoning entertainment district, the venue’s riverfront location also makes pre‑ and post‑show dining a breeze.

