Quinn XCII tickets on sale in Dallas at South Side Ballroom

Quinn XCII (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Quinn XCII will headline South Side Ballroom at Gilley’s in Dallas on Sept. 27, 2025, offering an up‑close showcase of his catchy, genre‑bending catalog.

Tickets are on sale now through the venue, but ScoreBig provides an alternate source with no hidden fees and an easy checkout.

The 4,000‑capacity ballroom is revered for its club‑level intimacy and superior sound—ideal for Quinn’s dynamic live band and audience‑driven sing‑alongs. Recent singles such as “Georgia Peach” are expected to share space with longstanding fan favorites and deep cuts.

Dallas‑area listeners last saw Quinn XCII co‑headlining with Chelsea Cutler in 2022; this solo outing promises a longer set and expanded production. Arrive early to explore Gilley’s historic complex and vibrant Cedars District dining options.

Shop for Quinn XCII tickets at South Side Ballroom on Sept. 27, 2025

