Quinn XCII tickets on sale in Garden City at Revolution Concert House

Quinn XCII will headline Revolution Concert House and Event Center in Garden City, Idaho, on Oct. 4, 2025, delivering his signature mix of pop hooks and reflective storytelling.

The 2,200‑capacity hall is celebrated for crisp sound and an intimate atmosphere, allowing Quinn’s conversational stage presence to shine. Set‑list staples like “Always Been You” and “Last Day of Summer” should pair nicely with new tracks rumored for his 2025 album.

Boise‑area fans have historically flocked to Quinn XCII festival sets; this marks his first dedicated headline show in the region, making demand especially high.

