Quinn XCII tickets on sale in Grand Rapids at Van Andel Arena

Quinn XCII (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Quinn XCII upgrades to arena level when he touches down at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids on Sept. 20, 2025, at 8 p.m. The 10,000‑plus seat venue is West Michigan’s premier stage, ready for Quinn’s full production package—LED walls, confetti cannons and all.

Tickets are on sale now. While Van Andel’s ticket office is open weekdays, ScoreBig offers 24/7 purchasing with no hidden fees.

The arena stop follows Quinn’s hometown Freedom Hill show, giving Michigan fans a second weekend chance to catch the tour. Expect a polished setlist honed by back‑to‑back performances plus shout‑outs to the Mitten State.

Located downtown, Van Andel Arena is surrounded by breweries and the Grand River walkway, turning your concert outing into a full Saturday adventure.

Shop for Quinn XCII tickets at Van Andel Arena on September 20, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Quinn XCII tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.