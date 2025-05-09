Ticketnews Ads
Quinn XCII tickets on sale in Grand Rapids at Van Andel Arena

Quinn XCII (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Quinn XCII tickets on sale in Grand Rapids at Van Andel Arena

Tickets On SaleMadeline Page1 hour ago

Quinn XCII upgrades to arena level when he touches down at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids on Sept. 20, 2025, at 8 p.m. The 10,000‑plus seat venue is West Michigan’s premier stage, ready for Quinn’s full production package—LED walls, confetti cannons and all.

Tickets are on sale now. While Van Andel’s ticket office is open weekdays, ScoreBig offers 24/7 purchasing with no hidden fees.

The arena stop follows Quinn’s hometown Freedom Hill show, giving Michigan fans a second weekend chance to catch the tour. Expect a polished setlist honed by back‑to‑back performances plus shout‑outs to the Mitten State.

ScoreBig 10% off for TicketNews readers

Located downtown, Van Andel Arena is surrounded by breweries and the Grand River walkway, turning your concert outing into a full Saturday adventure.

Shop for Quinn XCII tickets at Van Andel Arena on September 20, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Quinn XCII tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.

Tickets On Sale

Other Tickets On Sale News from Ticketnews.com

Earth, Wind and Fire tickets on sale in Providence at PPAC

Earth, Wind and Fire tickets on sale in Providence at PPAC

Madeline Page 1 hour ago
Read More
Benson Boone tickets on sale for Salt Lake City’s Delta Center

Benson Boone tickets on sale for Salt Lake City’s Delta Center

Madeline Page 1 hour ago
Read More
Backstreet Boys tickets on sale for Las Vegas Sphere shows

Backstreet Boys tickets on sale for Las Vegas Sphere shows

Madeline Page 1 hour ago
Read More