Quinn XCII tickets on sale in Houston at 713 Music Hall

Quinn XCII (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Quinn XCII stops at 713 Music Hall in Houston on Sept. 28, 2025, bringing his feel‑good hits and new album cuts to the heart of the downtown post office district.

Tickets can be purchased at the venue or through ScoreBig, which offers competitive pricing and no service charges.

Opened in 2021, 713 Music Hall combines industrial aesthetics with premium acoustics—perfect for the lush horn lines and live percussion that elevate Quinn’s arrangements onstage. Expect an evening of genre‑crossing vibes, from reggae‑beat “Another Day in Paradise” to electro‑pop anthem “Iron & Steel.”

Houston is a strong streaming market for Quinn XCII, and the 5,000‑seat hall is anticipated to reach capacity quickly. Fans should secure seats early to experience the signature confetti drops and community‑sing moments that define his concerts.

Shop for Quinn XCII tickets at 713 Music Hall on Sept. 28, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Quinn XCII tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.