Quinn XCII tickets on sale in Indianapolis at White River State Park

Quinn XCII (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Quinn XCII lands in downtown Indianapolis on Sept. 13, 2025, at 8 p.m. for a night at Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park. Nestled along the water with skyline views, the amphitheater’s 6,000‑seat lawn and pavilion blend natural scenery with city convenience.

Tickets are on sale now. Though you can buy through the park box office, many Hoosier fans are opting for ScoreBig to avoid hidden fees and secure instant digital delivery.

The Indiana stop comes mid‑tour, meaning Quinn’s setlist will be fully dialed in—expect crisp production, fan‑favorite mash‑ups, and plenty of crowd interaction. With the park’s canal just steps away, concertgoers can plan an entire Saturday of museums, dining and live music.

Past White River shows have been lauded for impeccable sound and generous sightlines, so even lawn seats feel up close.

