Quinn XCII (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Quinn XCII tickets on sale in Madison at The Sylvee

Quinn XCII makes a rare club‑style stop at The Sylvee in Madison on Sept. 16, 2025, at 8 p.m. The 2,500‑capacity venue offers balcony railings close enough to read the setlist, promising an intimate Tuesday‑night jam session.

Tickets are live now. The Sylvee’s ticket window has limited inventory, so fans should act quickly on ScoreBig where prices are displayed up front with no added service charges.

Madison has developed a reputation for rowdy sing‑alongs, thanks to its student‑heavy crowd. Expect high energy as Quinn runs through “Stacy,” “Sleep While I Drive,” and more against The Sylvee’s acclaimed Meyer Sound PA.

Located steps from Capitol Square, The Sylvee lets concertgoers explore State Street’s bars and eateries before doors open. Bicycle parking and nearby garages offer easy transit.

