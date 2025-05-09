Quinn XCII tickets on sale in Portland at Roseland Theater

Quinn XCII (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Quinn XCII returns to Portland for an Oct. 6, 2025, show at the historic Roseland Theater, promising a night of infectious melodies and uplifting energy.

Tickets for the Oct. 6 date are available at the box office and on ScoreBig, where fans avoid hidden convenience fees.

The 1,400‑seat Roseland is revered for its club intimacy and lively crowds. Quinn XCII has cited Portland as one of his “most energetic West Coast stops,” and past gigs have sold out in hours. The 2025 show will feature upgraded lighting and new live arrangements crafted during his recent studio sessions.

Roseland’s central downtown location makes pre‑show dining and transit easy, while balcony seating offers elevated vantage points for those seeking a panoramic view of the stage.

Shop for Quinn XCII tickets at Roseland Theater on Oct. 6, 2025

