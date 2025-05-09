Quinn XCII tickets on sale in Sandy at U of U Health Plaza

Quinn XCII (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Quinn XCII will perform at U of U Health Plaza at America First Field in Sandy, Utah, on Oct. 3, 2025. The outdoor setting, normally home to Real Salt Lake soccer, will transform into a concert destination for the Michigan‑bred pop artist.

Against the Wasatch Mountains backdrop, Quinn XCII’s upbeat catalog—from tropical‑flavored “Panama” to introspective “Beyond The Pines”—will ring out under the autumn sky. The large capacity allows more fans than typical club dates, yet sightlines remain strong thanks to elevated staging and LED walls.

This marks Quinn’s first headlining Utah show, giving local listeners an exclusive chance to catch the acclaimed performer without traveling to larger markets. Arrive early to enjoy pre‑show festival activations on the plaza concourse.

