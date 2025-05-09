Ticketnews Ads
Quinn XCII tickets on sale in Sandy at U of U Health Plaza

Quinn XCII (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Quinn XCII tickets on sale in Sandy at U of U Health Plaza

Tickets On SaleMadeline Page1 hour ago

Quinn XCII will perform at U of U Health Plaza at America First Field in Sandy, Utah, on Oct. 3, 2025. The outdoor setting, normally home to Real Salt Lake soccer, will transform into a concert destination for the Michigan‑bred pop artist.

Tickets are available through the stadium box office and via ScoreBig, where pricing is always transparent.

Against the Wasatch Mountains backdrop, Quinn XCII’s upbeat catalog—from tropical‑flavored “Panama” to introspective “Beyond The Pines”—will ring out under the autumn sky. The large capacity allows more fans than typical club dates, yet sightlines remain strong thanks to elevated staging and LED walls.

ScoreBig 10% off for TicketNews readers

This marks Quinn’s first headlining Utah show, giving local listeners an exclusive chance to catch the acclaimed performer without traveling to larger markets. Arrive early to enjoy pre‑show festival activations on the plaza concourse.

Shop for Quinn XCII tickets at U of U Health Plaza on Oct. 3, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Quinn XCII tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.

Tickets On Sale

Other Tickets On Sale News from Ticketnews.com

Earth, Wind and Fire tickets on sale in Providence at PPAC

Earth, Wind and Fire tickets on sale in Providence at PPAC

Madeline Page 1 hour ago
Read More
Benson Boone tickets on sale for Salt Lake City’s Delta Center

Benson Boone tickets on sale for Salt Lake City’s Delta Center

Madeline Page 1 hour ago
Read More
Backstreet Boys tickets on sale for Las Vegas Sphere shows

Backstreet Boys tickets on sale for Las Vegas Sphere shows

Madeline Page 1 hour ago
Read More