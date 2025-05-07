Riley Green tickets on sale in Estero at Hertz Arena

Riley Green (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jordan Arnold, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons)

Riley Green brings country’s next-generation swagger to Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida, on Aug. 7, 2025. The “There Was This Girl” hit-maker headlines the Gulf-Coast stop with a full band and a set that spans rural anthems, whiskey-tinged heartbreakers and new tracks from his forthcoming third studio album.

Seats for the Estero concert are available now. Fans can grab them at the Hertz Arena box office or lock them in online at ScoreBig, where every purchase comes free of the mystery surcharges that can surprise buyers elsewhere.

Green earned 2020 ACM New Male Artist honors thanks to a sound steeped in 1990s twang and honest storytelling. Recent singles “Damn Good Day to Leave” and “Mississippi or Me” have expanded his fan base beyond the Southeast, but Florida crowds have been riding with him since his 2019 breakout tour. Expect fishing tales, military shout-outs and a party atmosphere that transforms Estero into small-town Alabama for one night.

Hertz Arena’s open-bowl design gives even the top rows clean sightlines, and a late-summer date means travelers can pair the show with a weekend on Fort Myers’ beaches. Grab cowboy boots, plan a pre-show tailgate and make the most of Southwest Florida’s biggest country event of the season.

Shop for Riley Green tickets at Hertz Arena on August 7, 2025

