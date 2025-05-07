Riley Green tickets on sale in Jacksonville at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Riley Green follows the Florida coast north to Jacksonville’s VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on Aug. 8, 2025, for a Saturday-night barn burner of modern country grit and classic Southern charm.
Tickets are on sale through the arena’s ticket office and, for fee-free convenience, through ScoreBig’s online marketplace.
The Jacksonville stop lands at the midpoint of Green’s 2025 summer tour, and the singer is known for turning military-city crowds into roaring choirs on songs like “I Wish Grandpas Never Died.” With a capacity topping 15,000, VyStar Arena is ideal for booming singalongs and the rowdy, guitar-driven encore “Bury Me in Dixie.”
Green has a track record in Northeast Florida—he supported Luke Combs here in 2022 and sold out a House of Blues show in nearby Orlando last year. Expect expanded production this time: high-def screens, pyrotechnic pops and an extended acoustic set that lets Green’s storyteller roots shine.
Plan your River City night: explore Jacksonville Landing, then head up A.-Philip-Randolph Boulevard for country’s loudest August party.
