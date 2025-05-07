Riley Green tickets on sale in Jacksonville at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Riley Green (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jordan Arnold, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons)

Riley Green follows the Florida coast north to Jacksonville’s VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on Aug. 8, 2025, for a Saturday-night barn burner of modern country grit and classic Southern charm.

Tickets are on sale through the arena’s ticket office and, for fee-free convenience, through ScoreBig’s online marketplace.

The Jacksonville stop lands at the midpoint of Green’s 2025 summer tour, and the singer is known for turning military-city crowds into roaring choirs on songs like “I Wish Grandpas Never Died.” With a capacity topping 15,000, VyStar Arena is ideal for booming singalongs and the rowdy, guitar-driven encore “Bury Me in Dixie.”

Green has a track record in Northeast Florida—he supported Luke Combs here in 2022 and sold out a House of Blues show in nearby Orlando last year. Expect expanded production this time: high-def screens, pyrotechnic pops and an extended acoustic set that lets Green’s storyteller roots shine.

Plan your River City night: explore Jacksonville Landing, then head up A.-Philip-Randolph Boulevard for country’s loudest August party.

Shop for Riley Green tickets at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on August 8, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Riley Green tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.

,Riley Green tickets VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena”