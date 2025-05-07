Rob Thomas tickets on sale in Atlanta at Synovus Bank Amphitheater

Rob Thomas (Photo: flickr user @cdharrison, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Rob Thomas joins forces with pop duo A Great Big World for a summer stop at Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park in Atlanta, Georgia, on Aug. 1, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. The Grammy‑winning Matchbox Twenty frontman will treat fans to solo favorites like “Lonely No More” alongside vintage radio staples “3 AM” and “Push,” while his tour mates deliver the soaring chart‑topper “Say Something.”

The Atlanta engagement kicks off Thomas’s month‑long 2025 run and marks his first appearance at Chastain since Matchbox Twenty’s sold‑out 2022 “Slow Dream Tour.” Expect a career‑spanning set that also teases brand‑new material rumored for release later this year. With Chastain’s open‑air layout nestled beneath leafy canopies, the night promises the perfect soundtrack to a Georgia summer evening.

Local fans know to arrive early for casual lawn picnics before the stage lights up, and upgraded premium boxes give die‑hards close‑up views of Thomas’s unmistakable vocals and trademark warmth. Whether you’re reliving early‑2000s nostalgia or discovering his latest solo gems, this is one Atlanta outing you won’t want to miss.

