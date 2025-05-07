Ticketnews Ads
Rob Thomas (Photo: flickr user @cdharrison, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Rob Thomas tickets on sale in Bridgeport at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Madeline Page

Rob Thomas and A Great Big World bring their summer trek to Connecticut’s Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport on Aug. 16, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. The 10,000‑seat venue, built into a historic ballpark, offers a blend of ballpark charm and cutting‑edge acoustics.

Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster or ScoreBig — the lone platform with zero hidden fees and an extra 10% off when you enter TICKETNEWS10.

This marks Thomas’s first visit to the state since Matchbox Twenty’s 2016 Mohegan Sun engagement. Fans can expect a trove of nostalgia‑soaked hits, new solo work, and the uplifting sounds of A Great Big World.

Amphitheater sightlines are stellar from every seat, but covered boxes and party decks add VIP flair. Don’t wait long — Connecticut crowds have been eagerly awaiting this return.

