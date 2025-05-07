Rob Thomas tickets on sale in Bridgeport at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Rob Thomas (Photo: flickr user @cdharrison, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Rob Thomas and A Great Big World bring their summer trek to Connecticut’s Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport on Aug. 16, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. The 10,000‑seat venue, built into a historic ballpark, offers a blend of ballpark charm and cutting‑edge acoustics.

Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster or ScoreBig

This marks Thomas’s first visit to the state since Matchbox Twenty’s 2016 Mohegan Sun engagement. Fans can expect a trove of nostalgia‑soaked hits, new solo work, and the uplifting sounds of A Great Big World.

Amphitheater sightlines are stellar from every seat, but covered boxes and party decks add VIP flair. Don’t wait long — Connecticut crowds have been eagerly awaiting this return.

