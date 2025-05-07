Rob Thomas tickets on sale in Dayton at The Rose Music Center

Rob Thomas (Photo: flickr user @cdharrison, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Rob Thomas makes his Miami Valley debut with A Great Big World at The Rose Music Center at The Heights in Dayton, Ohio, on Aug. 18, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. The boutique amphitheater’s cozy 4,200 capacity ensures every note rings crystal clear.

Dayton concertgoers can expect an evening of sing‑along anthems from Thomas’s solo catalog and Matchbox Twenty’s golden era, plus A Great Big World’s piano‑pop charm. The gently sloped bowl means sightlines and sound stay pristine from lawn to front row.

Arrive early for local brews on the concourse, then settle in as “Smooth” and “3 AM” turn the Heights into a late‑summer block party.

