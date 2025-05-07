Ticketnews Ads
Rob Thomas tickets on sale in Denver at Bellco Theatre

Rob Thomas (Photo: flickr user @cdharrison, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Rob Thomas returns to the Mile‑High City with The Lucky for a 7:30 p.m. show at Bellco Theatre in Denver on Sept. 2, 2025. The modern, 5,000‑seat room inside the Colorado Convention Center offers pristine acoustics and comfortable seating.

Tickets are on sale now through AXS or ScoreBig. Use code TICKETNEWS10 at ScoreBig to save 10% and dodge service fees.

Denver crowds famously sold out Thomas’s 2019 Paramount Theatre show; Bellco’s larger capacity will give more Front Range fans a chance to belt out “Smooth,” “3 AM,” and new material. The Lucky warms the stage with their indie‑pop hooks, adding to the night’s mountain‑town vibe.

Take advantage of the Theatre District’s restaurants before showtime, then settle in for rock‑solid storytelling at elevation.

