Rob Thomas tickets on sale in Indianapolis at Everwise Amphitheater

Rob Thomas (Photo: flickr user @cdharrison, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)



Rob Thomas and A Great Big World bring their tour to Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park in Indianapolis on Aug. 22, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. The downtown riverside venue blends city skyline with lush park scenery.

Hoosier fans who missed Matchbox Twenty’s 2022 Ruoff run finally get a chance to sing along to “Unwell” in the heart of Indy. A Great Big World adds their Grammy‑winning balladry, making this a feel‑good summer double bill.

From lawn lounging to reserved seats under the pavilion, Everwise offers perfect acoustics and picture‑postcard views of Victory Field and downtown. Grab seats soon; late‑August nights on the river sell out fast.

