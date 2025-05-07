Rob Thomas tickets on sale in Indianapolis at Everwise Amphitheater

Rob Thomas (Photo: flickr user @cdharrison, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Rob Thomas and A Great Big World bring their tour to Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park in Indianapolis on Aug. 22, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. The downtown riverside venue blends city skyline with lush park scenery.

Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster or ScoreBig

Hoosier fans who missed Matchbox Twenty’s 2022 Ruoff run finally get a chance to sing along to “Unwell” in the heart of Indy. A Great Big World adds their Grammy‑winning balladry, making this a feel‑good summer double bill.

From lawn lounging to reserved seats under the pavilion, Everwise offers perfect acoustics and picture‑postcard views of Victory Field and downtown. Grab seats soon; late‑August nights on the river sell out fast.

Rob Thomas tickets at Everwise Amphitheater on August 22, 2025

