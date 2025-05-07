Rob Thomas tickets on sale in Irving at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Rob Thomas (Photo: flickr user @cdharrison, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Rob Thomas teams with A Great Big World and special guests The Lucky for a North Texas night at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving on Aug. 29, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are on sale via Ticketmaster or ScoreBig, where fee‑free pricing and a 10% TICKETNEWS10 discount await Dallas‑Fort Worth fans.

This stop finds Thomas returning to the booming Las Colinas entertainment district for the first time since his 2015 solo tour. Expect a lively mix of Matchbox Twenty crowd‑pleasers, solo gems, The Lucky’s rootsy pop, and A Great Big World’s emotional balladry.

The Pavilion’s convertible roof guarantees a comfortable show, rain or shine. Come early for Music Factory dining, then sing beneath the Texas sky as “Bent” echoes across the Metroplex.

Shop for Rob Thomas tickets at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory on August 29, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Rob Thomas, A Great Big World & The Lucky tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.