Rob Thomas (Photo: flickr user @cdharrison, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Rob Thomas tickets on sale in Jacksonville at Daily’s Place Amphitheater

Rob Thomas continues his southern swing with A Great Big World at Daily’s Place Amphitheater in Jacksonville, Florida, on Aug. 2, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. Nestled beside the Jaguars’ EverBank Stadium, the sleek amphitheater will echo with Thomas’s Grammy‑winning vocals and the uplifting piano‑pop of his tour mates.

Tickets are available now through the venue or via ScoreBig, where no‑fee checkout and promo code TICKETNEWS10 keep more money in your pocket for beachside refreshments.

This is Thomas’s first Jacksonville headliner since Matchbox Twenty’s 2017 arena run, giving First Coast fans a rare chance to hear chart‑toppers like “Smooth,” “Unwell,” and new solo cuts in an intimate, 5,500‑seat setting. Daily’s Place offers a partially covered bowl, state‑of‑the‑art acoustics, and a breezy riverfront vibe perfect for late‑summer sing‑alongs.

Arrive early to explore the fan plaza or grab local craft brews before lights dim. Whether you splurge on a pit ticket or lounge under the canopy, Thomas’s polished, storyteller stage presence promises a Jacksonville night to remember.

