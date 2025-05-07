Rob Thomas tickets on sale in Nashville at Ascend Amphitheater

Rob Thomas (Photo: flickr user @cdharrison, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Rob Thomas and A Great Big World dock their tour boat at Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville, Tennessee, on Aug. 5, 2025, for a 7:30 p.m. riverfront showcase. Overlooking the Cumberland, Ascend’s skyline views will frame a night of platinum‑selling rock and heart‑on‑sleeve pop.

Though Nashville is Music City, Thomas’s stops here are scarce; his last solo appearance sold out the historic Ryman in under an hour. Expect a larger‑than‑life outdoor translation of hits like “Her Diamonds” and “Bent,” plus the emotional punch of A Great Big World’s “Say Something.”

Ascend’s intimate seating bowl and expansive lawn let every fan choose their vibe — grab a blanket for a laid‑back night under the stars or snag front‑section seats close enough to catch Thomas’s trademark grin. Either way, Nashville will ring with the storyteller’s melodies long after the final encore.

