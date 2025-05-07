Rob Thomas tickets on sale in New York at The Rooftop at Pier 17

Rob Thomas (Photo: flickr user @cdharrison, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Rob Thomas and A Great Big World headline Manhattan’s The Rooftop at Pier 17 on Aug. 12, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. The Seaport District’s skyline perch puts audiences eye‑to‑eye with the Brooklyn Bridge as twilight falls on the East River.

Thomas’s New York appearances often sell out — his 2022 Beacon Theatre run moved in minutes — so this open‑air rooftop date is a rare chance to catch him beneath the city lights. Expect a dynamic, condensed set that merges Matchbox classics with solo standards and A Great Big World’s poignant melodies.

With only 3,400 capacity, Pier 17’s tiered decks create a festival vibe without sacrificing intimacy. Arrive early for Seaport eats, then soak up sweeping water views while “Smooth” drifts across the skyline.

