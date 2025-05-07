Ticketnews Ads
Rob Thomas tickets on sale in Phoenix at Arizona Financial Theatre

Rob Thomas (Photo: flickr user @cdharrison, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Rob Thomas continues west with A Great Big World and The Lucky for a 7:30 p.m. show at Arizona Financial Theatre in downtown Phoenix on Sept. 4, 2025.

Tickets are available via Live Nation or ScoreBig

Valley fans last heard Thomas at Ak‑Chin Pavilion; this climate‑controlled theater provides an up‑close atmosphere and respite from the desert heat. Expect a tight, career‑spanning set, dueling pianos from A Great Big World, and The Lucky’s vibrant energy.

Take advantage of downtown dining along Washington Street before heading inside for an evening of melodic storytelling.

