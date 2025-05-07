Rob Thomas tickets on sale in Raleigh at Red Hat Amphitheater

Rob Thomas (Photo: flickr user @cdharrison, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Rob Thomas brings A Great Big World to downtown Raleigh’s Red Hat Amphitheater on Aug. 6, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. The open‑air venue, framed by the city skyline, will pulse with Grammy‑winning hooks and lush piano ballads for an unforgettable week‑night escape.

Tickets are available now from the amphitheater or ScoreBig. Use promo code TICKETNEWS10 at checkout for an extra 10% off — with no sneaky service fees in sight.

North Carolina crowds last saw Thomas with Matchbox Twenty’s 2023 PNC Center date, which sold out in minutes. This smaller downtown setting offers an up‑close alternative, featuring new solo cuts, fan favorites like “3 AM,” and the uplifting harmonies of A Great Big World.

The venue’s tiered seating and spacious lawn let every Triangle fan find their perfect perch. Gates open early, so plan to explore Raleigh’s flourishing food‑truck scene before the music starts.

