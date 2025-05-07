Rob Thomas tickets on sale in Richmond at Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront

Rob Thomas (Photo: flickr user @cdharrison, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Rob Thomas and A Great Big World sail into Richmond, Virginia, on Aug. 8, 2025, for a 7:30 p.m. performance at the new Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront. Overlooking the James River, the state‑of‑the‑art venue sets the scene for an evening of multi‑platinum hits and crowd‑pleasing sing‑alongs.

The Richmond stop thrills Central Virginia fans who missed Thomas’s most recent DC and Virginia Beach arena shows. Expect a dynamic mix of Matchbox Twenty classics, solo gems like “Someday,” and the poignant pop of A Great Big World.

Amphitheater seating tiers bring fans close to the action, while riverfront breezes offer welcome relief from August heat. Pack a picnic or sample local craft vendors before Rob’s unmistakable voice fills the night air.

