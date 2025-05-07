Rob Thomas tickets on sale in Sterling Heights at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

Rob Thomas (Photo: flickr user @cdharrison, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Rob Thomas and A Great Big World head to Metro Detroit for a 7:30 p.m. show at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill in Sterling Heights on Aug. 24, 2025. The outdoor venue offers cozy pavilion seating and spacious grassy hills perfect for late‑summer jams.

Tickets are on sale now via 313Presents or ScoreBig

Motor City fans remember Thomas’s legendary 2019 solo tour stop at the Fillmore; this amphitheater date ups the capacity while keeping an intimate feel. Expect a hit‑rich night spanning Matchbox Twenty classics, solo chart‑toppers, and the soaring vocals of A Great Big World.

Pack a picnic or sample Freedom Hill’s local food trucks before singing along to “If You’re Gone” under Michigan stars.

