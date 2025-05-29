Ticketnews Ads
Robert Cray Band tickets on sale in Virginia Beach

Robert Cray (Photo via Cray's official website)

Robert Cray Band tickets on sale in Virginia Beach

Tickets On SaleMadeline Page3 minutes ago

Robert Cray Band brings soulful blues to the Sandler Center for the Performing Arts in Virginia Beach on Sept. 20, 2025, at 8 p.m. Five-time Grammy-winner Robert Cray will showcase his signature Stratocaster tone and smooth vocals in the venue’s acoustically rich, 1,300-seat hall.

Tickets are available through the Sandler Center box office and at ScoreBig, where fans avoid sticker-shock fees and access instant savings.

Cray’s four-decade career includes classics like “Smoking Gun” and covers of blues standards that helped propel the genre into mainstream radio in the ’80s. His most recent studio album, “That’s What I Heard,” blends gospel influences with razor-sharp guitar lines and earned rave reviews from Guitar Player magazine.

ScoreBig 10% off for TicketNews readers

Virginia Beach audiences can expect a set list that balances new material with fan favorites, all delivered by Cray’s seasoned quartet. The Sandler Center’s intimate seating places every spectator within 100 feet of the stage—perfect for catching every bend and vibrato.

Shop for Robert Cray Band tickets at Sandler Center on Sept. 20, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Robert Cray Band tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.

Tickets On Sale

Other Tickets On Sale News from Ticketnews.com

One Fine Day Festival tickets on sale in Philadelphia

One Fine Day Festival tickets on sale in Philadelphia

Madeline Page 3 minutes ago
Read More
Sam Fender tickets on sale in Toronto at Coca-Cola Coliseum

Sam Fender tickets on sale in Toronto at Coca-Cola Coliseum

Madeline Page 5 minutes ago
Read More
Sam Fender tickets on sale in Laval at Place Bell

Sam Fender tickets on sale in Laval at Place Bell

Madeline Page 5 minutes ago
Read More