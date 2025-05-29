Robert Cray Band tickets on sale in Virginia Beach

Robert Cray (Photo via Cray's official website)

Robert Cray Band brings soulful blues to the Sandler Center for the Performing Arts in Virginia Beach on Sept. 20, 2025, at 8 p.m. Five-time Grammy-winner Robert Cray will showcase his signature Stratocaster tone and smooth vocals in the venue’s acoustically rich, 1,300-seat hall.

Tickets are available through the Sandler Center box office and at ScoreBig, where fans avoid sticker-shock fees and access instant savings.

Cray’s four-decade career includes classics like “Smoking Gun” and covers of blues standards that helped propel the genre into mainstream radio in the ’80s. His most recent studio album, “That’s What I Heard,” blends gospel influences with razor-sharp guitar lines and earned rave reviews from Guitar Player magazine.

Virginia Beach audiences can expect a set list that balances new material with fan favorites, all delivered by Cray’s seasoned quartet. The Sandler Center’s intimate seating places every spectator within 100 feet of the stage—perfect for catching every bend and vibrato.

