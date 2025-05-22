‘Rock Hard, Vacation Harder’: ShipRocked Reveals 2026 Cruise Lineup

ShipRocked, the annual rock music cruise, will embark on a week-long journey next January with a lineup anchored by Knocked Loose, Halestorm, and Motionless in White.

“The King of the gods, sky father, god of thunder and rock and roll, the all-powerful SKVLLY has once again descended from his ethereal throne to this mortal realm to grace us with a vacation that’s too epic to myth!” ShipRocked organizers said in a statement.

The cruise will take place from January 25 to 31, 2026, promising a week-long experience filled with “musix, revelry, and ecstatic madness so mythic Dionysus will build an alter in our honor!” ShipRocked sets sail from Miami to ShipRocker Beach at Half Moon Cay, then will head to Carnival’s brand new private Island, Celebration Key, before arriving at Nassau, Bahamas.

Alongside concerts, shipgoers can look forward to artist-hosted activities and special theme nights.

This will marked Knocked Loose’s debut performance at ShipRocked, alongside Awolnation, Kittie, The Funeral Portrait, Deathbyromy, The Barbarians of California, Aurorawave, Dinosaur Pile-Up, Holy Wars, Lowlives, House of Protection, Not Enough Space, Sheperds Reign, Unitytx, and Archetypes Collide.

ShipRocked veterans making appearances for their second, third, or fourth time include Halestorm, Motionless in White, ’68, Sleep Theory, Starset, Dead Poet Society, Zero 9:36, Wage War, From Ashes to New, Avatar and Suicidal Tendencies. The Stowaways will providea special All Star Jam performance, with more acts set to be announced in the coming months.

“We are so proud to announce the return of the Storm to ShipRocked! Halestorm, that is!” the Lzzy-Hale fronted band said in a statement. “Get freaky… pack your shit and bring your horns… and get wet and wild with us on the final night of ShipRocked!”

ShipRocked cabins can be reserved here.