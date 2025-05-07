Royel Otis Unveil Dates for 2025 ‘Meet Me in the Car’ US Tour

Australian indie rock duo Royel Otis will embark on their “Meet Me in the Car” tour this fall, hitting 12 cities across the U.S. from September 12 at Franklin Music Hall in Philadelphia, to Oct. 11 at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York.

The trek will include stops at The Anthem in Washington, DC, The Ritz in Raleigh, NC, The Bomb Factory in Dallas, TX, Stubb’s in Austin, TX, Marquee Theatre in Tempe, AZ, Mission Ballroom in Denver, CO, Palace Theatre in St. Paul, MN, Grinders KC in Kansas City, MO, The Factory in Chesterfield, MO, and MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston, MA.

Tickets for Royel Otis’s “Meet Me in the Car” tour go on sale to the general public Friday, May 9 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Fans can access the artist presale by signing up at royelotis.com beginning Wednesday, May 7 at 10 a.m. local time, and a Live Nation presale for select dates starts at the same time using code FREESTYLE.

Royel Otis Tickets are also available on Ticket Club, where members can save by eliminating the service fees so common to ticketing websites.

Hailing from Sydney, Australia, Royel Otis consists of childhood friends Royel Maddell (guitar) and Otis Pavlovic (vocals). They formed the band in 2019 and released their debut EP, Campus, in October 2021, followed by the 2022 EPs Bar & Grill and Sofa Kings. Their first full-length album, PRATTS & PAIN, arrived in February 2024 and earned them four ARIA Awards, including Best Group and Best Rock Album. The duo’s nostalgic, guitar-driven indie rock and viral streaming success have garnered them tens of millions of plays worldwide.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Royel Otis Meet Me in the Car Tour Dates

Date Venue and City Sept. 12 Franklin Music Hall, Philadelphia, Pa. Sept. 14 The Anthem, Washington, D.C. Sept. 16 The Ritz, Raleigh, N.C. Sept. 19 The Bomb Factory, Dallas, Texas Sept. 20 Stubb’s, Austin, Texas Sept. 28 Marquee Theatre, Tempe, Ariz. Sept. 30 Mission Ballroom, Denver, Colo. Oct. 2 Palace Theatre, St. Paul, Minn. Oct. 3 Grinders KC, Kansas City, Mo. Oct. 4 The Factory, Chesterfield, Mo. Oct. 10 MGM Music Hall at Fenway, Boston, Mass. Oct. 11 The Rooftop at Pier 17, New York, N.Y.

Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at TicketClub by visiting https://www.ticketclub.com/compare/ticketnews and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS”.