Sabrina Carpenter, Hozier Among Austin City Limits Headliners for ’25

Austin City Limits (ACL) Music Festival

Austin City Limits Music Festival has officially unveiled its 2025 lineup, featuring a diverse blend of top-tier performers set to take the stage in Austin this fall. The annual festival, held at Zilker Park, will welcome headliners including Sabrina Carpenter, Hozier, Doja Cat, Luke Combs, The Strokes, John Summit, Doechii, Feid, and Cage the Elephant, among many others.

ACL FEST 2025 ☀️ Sabrina Carpenter, Hozier, Doja Cat & many more join us in Austin this October!



3-Day Tickets for Weekend One and Weekend Two go on sale TODAY at 12pm CT. https://t.co/WTqUe2jfA9 pic.twitter.com/FQ08C2gYFq — ACL Festival (@aclfestival) May 6, 2025

This year’s bill spans a wide range of musical genres, from Sabrina Carpenter’s pop hooks and Hozier’s soulful sound to Luke Combs’ country storytelling and Doja Cat’s chart-topping hits. In addition, T-Pain, Empire of the Sun, Djo, Pierce the Veil, Rilo Kiley, Maren Morris, Mk.gee, Zeds Dead, Polo & Pan, Sammy Virji, and ROLE MODEL are also slated to appear, along with other standout acts sure to draw massive crowds on both weekends in October.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday at noon via ACLFestival.com. For full ticketing details, including pricing and package options, visit the official festival website. Fans can also find passes on resale marketplaces, including Austin City Limits Music Festival Tickets at Ticket Club, where members can save big by avoiding the service fees so common to other ticketing sites.

A cornerstone of the Austin music scene since its launch in 2002, Austin City Limits Music Festival has welcomed iconic performers such as Paul McCartney, Metallica, and Billie Eilish in years past. Its two-weekend format draws hundreds of thousands of music lovers to Zilker Park each year to experience everything from pop and rock to rap and EDM on multiple stages.

Date Venue and City October 3-5, 2025 (Weekend One) Zilker Park, Austin, TX October 10-12, 2025 (Weekend Two) Zilker Park, Austin, TX

Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at TicketClub by visiting https://www.ticketclub.com/compare/ticketnews and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS”.