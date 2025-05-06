Sacramento welcomes Ana Gabriel Aug. 30; tickets on sale

Ana Gabriel (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

International singing star Ana Gabriel touches down at Golden 1 Center on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, bringing her signature rasp and emotional torch songs to California’s capital. Showtime is 8 p.m., marking her first Sacramento appearance since a sold-out 2019 arena stop.

Expect a career-spanning set: chart-toppers “Luna,” “Mi Talisman” and “Evidencias,” plus material from her forthcoming studio album teased for later in the year. The venue’s state-of-the-art acoustics ensure Gabriel’s soaring vocals translate beautifully from the stage to the rafters.

