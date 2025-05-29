Sam Fender tickets on sale in Brighton at Roadrunner

Sam Fender via Wikimedia Commons

Sam Fender will make his Boston-area debut at Roadrunner in Brighton, Massachusetts, on Sept. 17, 2025, at 8 p.m. The 3,500-capacity club—part of the Bowery Presents family—offers sweeping sightlines and state-of-the-art acoustics perfect for Fender’s arena-sized anthems such as “Seventeen Going Under” and “Hypersonic Missiles.”

Tickets for the Sept. 17 show are on sale now.

The English singer-songwriter’s rapid ascent includes a BRIT Award for best rock/alternative act and a 2023 headlining slot at London’s Finsbury Park that drew 45,000 fans. His full-throttle live band pairs Springsteen-style sax flourishes with gritty guitar riffs, while Fender’s narrative lyrics explore social issues and small-town life on the North Sea coast.

Roadrunner’s industrial setting in Allston’s music district will amplify the urgency of tracks like “Spice” and new material teased for Fender’s forthcoming third studio album. Boston crowds are known for rowdy singalongs—expect goosebump moments when the chorus of “Dead Boys” rings out under the rafters.

