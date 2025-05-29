Ticketnews Ads
Sam Fender tickets on sale in Chicago at Aragon Ballroom

Sam Fender via Wikimedia Commons

Sam Fender tickets on sale in Chicago at Aragon Ballroom

Tickets On SaleMadeline Page2 minutes ago

Sam Fender crashes Chicago’s Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom on Sept. 25, 2025, at 8 p.m. The historic Uptown venue—famed for its Moorish castle décor—has hosted everyone from The Police to The Smashing Pumpkins and now welcomes the North Shields rocker’s Midwestern debut.

Tickets can be purchased at the Aragon’s box office or through ScoreBig, where fans avoid hidden service fees and can compare floor and balcony prices in one view.

Fender’s gritty lyrics about working-class life pair with the Aragon’s vaulted ceiling for an epic indie-rock cathedral vibe. Expect a full brass section on “The Borders” and roaring crowd harmonies on “Play God.”

ScoreBig 10% off for TicketNews readers

Chicago music lovers should plan for a pre-show stop at nearby Uptown bars before Fender’s cathartic encore shakes the ballroom’s famous chandeliers.

Shop for Sam Fender tickets at Aragon Ballroom on Sept. 25, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers: get 10% off on Sam Fender tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.

Tickets On Sale

Other Tickets On Sale News from Ticketnews.com

Robert Cray Band tickets on sale in Virginia Beach

Robert Cray Band tickets on sale in Virginia Beach

Madeline Page 7 seconds ago
Read More
Sam Fender tickets on sale in Toronto at Coca-Cola Coliseum

Sam Fender tickets on sale in Toronto at Coca-Cola Coliseum

Madeline Page 2 minutes ago
Read More
Sam Fender tickets on sale in Laval at Place Bell

Sam Fender tickets on sale in Laval at Place Bell

Madeline Page 2 minutes ago
Read More