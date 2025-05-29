Sam Fender tickets on sale in Chicago at Aragon Ballroom

Sam Fender via Wikimedia Commons

Sam Fender crashes Chicago’s Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom on Sept. 25, 2025, at 8 p.m. The historic Uptown venue—famed for its Moorish castle décor—has hosted everyone from The Police to The Smashing Pumpkins and now welcomes the North Shields rocker’s Midwestern debut.

Tickets can be purchased at the Aragon’s box office or through ScoreBig, where fans avoid hidden service fees and can compare floor and balcony prices in one view.

Fender’s gritty lyrics about working-class life pair with the Aragon’s vaulted ceiling for an epic indie-rock cathedral vibe. Expect a full brass section on “The Borders” and roaring crowd harmonies on “Play God.”

Chicago music lovers should plan for a pre-show stop at nearby Uptown bars before Fender’s cathartic encore shakes the ballroom’s famous chandeliers.

Shop for Sam Fender tickets at Aragon Ballroom on Sept. 25, 2025

